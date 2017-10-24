Really Good UX
Upsell Prompts
Product redesign
Product tour
Feature release
User Onboarding
Tooltips
Modal Windows
Made with Appcues
Mobile Apps
Top Picks
Featured Posts
User Onboarding
Jet's Gamified Onboarding Flow
5
Screenshots:
October 24, 2017
Captured on
Upsell Prompts
Slack's Integrated Upsell Prompts
4
Screenshots:
October 30, 2017
Captured on
Most Recent
Tooltips
Airbnb's Convenience-Minded Tooltip
Screenshots:
1
Nov 7, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Mention's Results-Oriented Signup Flow
Screenshots:
3
Nov 7, 2017
Captured on
Tooltips
Airtable's Context-Specific Tool Tips
Screenshots:
2
Mar 21, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Quora's Task List for Improved User Feed
Screenshots:
3
Nov 7, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Pinterest's Value-Driven Onboarding Flow
Screenshots:
3
Nov 7, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
Chairish's Contextualized Signup Messages
Screenshots:
3
Oct 30, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
Grana's Quick-Shop Buttons
Screenshots:
4
Oct 30, 2017
Captured on
Upsell Prompts
Uniqlo's Upsell-Oriented Shopping Cart
Screenshots:
3
Oct 30, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
Instacart's Context-Aware Shopping Flow
Screenshots:
3
Oct 26, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Overstock's Seamless User Signup Flow
Screenshots:
3
Oct 26, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
HelloFresh's Offboarding Flow
Screenshots:
4
May 4, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Webflow's User Onboarding
Screenshots:
10
Jun 12, 2017
Captured on
Product tour
InVision’s Product Tour
Screenshots:
5
Sep 19, 2017
Captured on
Product tour
Asana’s Barely There Product Tour
Screenshots:
2
Nov 15, 2016
Captured on
User Onboarding
Tumblr’s New User Walkthrough
Screenshots:
12
Nov 15, 2015
Captured on
Made with Appcues
Indiegogo’s New Feature Announcement
Screenshots:
1
Aug 1, 2016
Captured on
Product redesign
Google Forms’ Redesign Product Tour
Screenshots:
5
Jun 20, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Lemonade's User Onboarding
Screenshots:
18
Sep 8, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
New York Times' Personalization Survey
Screenshots:
1
Jul 14, 2017
Captured on
Tooltips
Quora's Tooltip for Feature Discovery
Screenshots:
1
Aug 6, 2017
Captured on
Mobile Apps
Lyft's Lifecycle Nudges
Screenshots:
3
Dec 7, 2016
Captured on
User Onboarding
Segment's Registration & User Onboarding
Screenshots:
5
Jan 6, 2017
Captured on
Made with Appcues
Amplitude's 2.0 Redesign Release
Screenshots:
6
Dec 22, 2016
Captured on
User Onboarding
Gusto's Onboarding Checklist Walkthrough
Screenshots:
4
Jul 18, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
Meetup's Viral Loop
Screenshots:
1
Aug 21, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Google Hangouts' New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
4
Jun 21, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
LeadPages' Cancellation Flow
Screenshots:
8
Jul 2, 2017
Captured on
Made with Appcues
Healthspan's Redesign Tour
Screenshots:
2
Aug 16, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Blue Apron's Registration Flow
Screenshots:
5
Aug 25, 2016
Captured on
Made with Appcues
zlien's Product Redesign Announcement
Screenshots:
1
Aug 17, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Clubhouse's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
1
Aug 16, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
HubSpot's Upgrade Prompt
Screenshots:
2
Aug 8, 2017
Captured on
Feature release
Vimeo's Feature Release
Screenshots:
3
Aug 15, 2017
Captured on
Made with Appcues
Storyboard That's Modal Windows
Screenshots:
3
Aug 15, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
Hubspot's Confirmation Modal
Screenshots:
1
Aug 14, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Help Widgets: SnapApp v. Toast
Screenshots:
2
Aug 10, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
Tumblr's Confirmation Modal
Screenshots:
1
Aug 10, 2017
Captured on
Made with Appcues
Comparably's Product Tour
Screenshots:
4
Aug 7, 2017
Captured on
Product tour
Pipefy's Product Tour
Screenshots:
7
Dec 26, 2015
Captured on
Product redesign
Skype's Redesign Release
Screenshots:
5
Dec 26, 2015
Captured on
User Onboarding
GrowthHackers' User Onboarding Checklist
Screenshots:
3
Jul 13, 2017
Captured on
Product redesign
Doodle's Redesign Announcement
Screenshots:
1
Jul 17, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Product Hunt's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
1
Aug 1, 2017
Captured on
Made with Appcues
AdRoll's New UI Announcement
Screenshots:
3
Dec 28, 2016
Captured on
Made with Appcues
AdRoll's SendRoll Feature Announement
Screenshots:
3
Dec 27, 2016
Captured on
Product tour
Xfinity's Product Tour
Screenshots:
1
Aug 1, 2017
Captured on
Product tour
PayPal's Product Tour
Screenshots:
5
Jul 30, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Airtasker's User Onboarding
Screenshots:
3
Jun 21, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Slack's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
6
Dec 26, 2015
Captured on
Feature release
New-feature release styles: Slack v. Yelp
Screenshots:
2
Jul 25, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
HubSpot's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
6
Jul 19, 2017
Captured on
Tooltips
Codecademy's in-app success messages
Screenshots:
2
Jul 19, 2017
Captured on
Feature release
Dropbox Paper's DIY New Feature Announcement
Screenshots:
1
Jul 19, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Honey's New User Tutorial
Screenshots:
3
Jul 22, 2017
Captured on
Modal Windows
Webflow's Confirmation Modal
Screenshots:
1
Jul 20, 2017
Captured on
Mobile Apps
Duolingo's 'Gems' Feature Release
Screenshots:
3
Jul 12, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Crayon's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
3
Jul 19, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Disqus' New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
3
Jul 20, 2017
Captured on
Feature release
Airbnb's Book Instantly Feature Announcement
Screenshots:
2
Jul 20, 2017
Captured on
Mobile Apps
kthx's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
8
Jul 3, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Alignable's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
3
Jul 12, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Canva's New User Onboarding
Screenshots:
3
Jul 12, 2017
Captured on
User Onboarding
Webflow’s 3-step Onboarding
Screenshots:
3
Jul 10, 2017
Captured on
Top Picks
Easy improvements for beautiful UI: duotones
Screenshots:
3
Jul 7, 2017
Captured on
Product redesign
Dropbox's Redesign Introduction
Screenshots:
5
Jun 28, 2017
Captured on
Mobile Apps
Nike's Gamified UX
Screenshots:
4
Jul 20, 2017
Captured on
Made with Appcues
Amplitude's Subscribe Rate Boosting Tactics
Screenshots:
2
Jul 14, 2017
Captured on
Top Picks
3 reasons why in-app messaging is crucial for good user onboarding
Screenshots:
3
Jul 13, 2017
Captured on
Mobile Apps
Snapchat's Maps Feature Release
Screenshots:
5
Jul 5, 2017
Captured on
